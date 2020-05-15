This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

GENEVA, Switzerland – The World Health Organization said Friday, May 15, it was studying a possible link between COVID-19 and an illness similar to Kawasaki disease that has sickened and killed children in Europe and the United States.

"Initial reports hypothesize that this syndrome may be related to COVID-19," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing, calling on clinicians worldwide to help "better understand this syndrome in children."

More to follow. – Rappler.com