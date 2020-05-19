This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

GENEVA, Switzerland – World Health Organization member states agreed Tuesday, May 19, to an independent probe into the UN agency's COVID-19 response as US criticism mounted over its handling of the pandemic.

Countries taking part in the WHO's annual assembly, held virtually for the first time, adopted a resolution by consensus calling for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of the international response to the crisis, including a probe of WHO actions and "their timelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic."

More to follow. – Rappler.com