WORLD LEADERS. This combination of file pictures created on May 8, 2020, shows political leaders wearing face masks during the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic. AFP photos
MANILA, Philippines – The use of face masks by the general public during the coronavirus pandemic remains a controversial topic to this day.
Back in early February, when the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared an international emergency over the coronavirus, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus bemoaned what he called the "widespread, inappropriate use" of face masks and protective gear by people who are not sick or on the front lines.
The Guardian reported that Michael Ryan, WHO's executive director for emergencies, pointed out masks were not always useful for the healthy general public. The WHO then had warned of a "chronic shortage" of masks and other protective equipment.
"If you see the normal civilian market flooded with N95 type masks and you see doctors and nurses who don't have those, there is a problem," The Guardian quoted Ryan as saying.
By April, or almost a month since the coronavirus outbreak had been labeled as a pandemic, the WHO came out with an interim guidance on use of masks in the context of the coronavirus.
It maintained that medical masks should be reserved for healthcare workers and those with symptoms, adding that "the wide use of masks by healthy people in the community setting is not supported by current evidence and carries uncertainties and critical risks."
But the WHO also said that asking the general public to wear face masks could be justified in areas where handwashing and physical distancing is difficult.
"Countries could consider using masks in communities where other measures, such as cleaning hands and physical distancing, are harder to achieve because of lack of water or cramped living conditions," Tedros said during a virtual briefing on April 6.
Four months since the coronavirus started spreading in January, the use of face mask by the general public is increasingly recommended in many countries.
In the United States, which now has the most coronavirus cases worldwide, the Centers for Disease and Control recommended for all Americans to "wear a face covering, such as a cloth mask, when leaving their home to go to necessary places like the grocery store."
"While we don't have evidence that a cloth mask protects you from acquiring the virus, the science suggests it will help prevent you from spreading it to others – a key way to protect the most vulnerable, slow the spread, and save lives," US Health Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.
US President Donald Trump, however, refuses to wear a mask, even during a recent visit to a mask production facility in Arizona.
In China, where the pandemic originated, healthy people are encouraged to wear masks in crowded places. Some European countries, such as Germany and Spain, have made wearing masks mandatory in some public areas.
There is also widespread use of face masks in countries with successful coronavirus responses, such as South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam.
Meanwhile, the Philippines' Department of Health in April started requiring residents in areas under enhanced community quarantine to wear face masks when leaving their homes.
World leaders have also started wearing face masks in their public appearances as the world grapples with the ongoing pandemic.
Below are photos of political leaders donning face masks in recent months:
AUSTRIA. Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz takes off his face mask as he arrives to address a press conference on May 8, 2020 at the Chancellery in Vienna, amid the novel coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. File photo by
Helmut Fohringer/APA/AFP
BRAZIL. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wears a face mask as he arrives at the flag-raising ceremony before a ministerial meeting at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, on May 12, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. File photo by Evaristo Sa/AFP
CANADA. This file photo shows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau donning a face mask while talking to nurses. File photo from Justin Trudeau's Facebook page
CAMBODIA. Prime Minister Hun Sen (C), President of the National Assembly Heng Samrin (L) and President of the Senate Say Chhum (R) wear face masks, as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19, as they wait to receive King Norodom Sihamoni and his mother former queen Monique upon their arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport on May 11, 2020. File photo by Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP
CHINA. This photo released on March 10, 2020 by China's Xinhua News Agency shows Chinese President Xi Jinping wearing a mask as he waves to a coronavirus patient and medical staff via a video link at the Huoshenshan hospital in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on March 10, 2020. File photo by Xie Huanchi/Xinhua/AFP
FRANCE. French President Emmanuel Macron wearing a protective mask with a blue-white-red colored ribbon speaks with pupils during a visit at the Pierre Ronsard elementary school in Poissy, west of Paris, on May 5, 2020 on the 50th day of a strict lockdown in France, in place to attempt to stop the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). File photo by Ian Langsdon/Pool/AFP
GREECE. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (C) wearing a protective face mask, arrives to attend the departure of minor migrants who were living in camps on the Greek islands, at the International Airport of Athens, to travel on a special flight to Germany, on April 18, 2020. File photo by Aris Messinis/AFP
INDONESIA. Indonesia's President Joko Widodo adjusts his face mask while visiting the 2018 Asian Games athlete's village which has been converted into a hospital for COVID-19 coronavirus patients in Jakarta on March 23, 2020. File photo by Hafidz Mubarak A/Pool/AFP
ITALY. This photo taken on April 21, 2020 and provided by Italian news agency ANSA shows Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte putting back on his face mask after addressing Parliament in Rome, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. File photo by ANSA/AFP
JAPAN. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R), wearing a face mask, attends a meeting of COVID-19 coronavirus task force in Tokyo on May 4, 2020. File photo by JIJI PRESS/AFP
MALAYSIA. Malaysia's Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. File photo from Prime Minister's Office of Malaysia Official Website
PHILIPPINES. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. File photo from Malacañang
RUSSIA. Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing protective gear visits a hospital where patients infected with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus are being treated in the settlement of Kommunarka in Moscow on March 24, 2020. File photo by AlexeyDruzhinin/Sputnik/AFP
SINGAPORE. Singapore's Lee Hsien Loong. Photo from Lee Hsien Loong's official twitter
SLOVAKIA. Newly appointed Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic (L), leader of the OLaNO anti-graft party shakes hands with President Zuzana Caputova after a swearing in ceremony of the new four-party coalition government and before a family picture on March 21, 2020 outside of the Presidential palace in Bratislava. File photo by Joe Klamar/AFP
SOUTH AFRICA. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg on April 24, 2020, where facilities are in place to treat COVID-19 coronavirus patients. File photo by Jerome Delay/Pool/AFP
SOUTH KOREA. South Korea's Moon Jae-in. Photo from Moon Jae-in's official Facebook Page
SPAIN. A handout picture released by the Moncloa Palace shows Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with a face mask visiting a firm making respirators in Mostoles near Madrid on April 3, 2020. File photo by Borja Puig de la Bellacasa/LA MONCLOA/AFP
TAIWAN. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (L) listens to a masked soldier amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during her visit to a military base in Tainan, southern Taiwan, on April 9, 2020. File photo by Sam Yeh/AFP
THAILAND. This handout photo from the Royal Thai Government taken and released on March 12, 2020 shows Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha in a face mask visiting Rajavithi Hospital to meet medical staff and inspect patients undergoing treatment from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Bangkok. File photo by Handout/ Royal Thai Government/AFP
VENEZUELA. Handout picture released by the Venezuelan Presidency showing Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaking during a televised message announcing new arrests related to an alleged failed bid to topple him, at Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas on May 9, 2020, during the novel coronavirus pandemic. File photo by Marcelo Garcia/Venezuelan Presidency/AFP
VIETNAM. Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc wearing a face mask waits for the start of a live video conference on the special Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit on the COVID-19 pandemic in Hanoi on April 14, 2020. File photo by Manan Vatsyayana/Pool/AFP
As of Tuesday, May 19, the number of infections worldwide surpassed 4.8 million, while over 320,000 people have died across 196 countries and territories. – with reports from Agence France-Presse Rappler.com