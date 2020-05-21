PARIS, France – The number of novel coronavirus cases declared worldwide broke through 5 million on Thursday, May 21, in an AFP tally of officially recorded infections at 0730 GMT.

At least 5,006,730 cases, including 328,047 fatalities have been registered.

Europe has been the hardest hit with 1,954,519 cases and 169,880 deaths while the United States has 1,551,853 cases and 93,439 deaths. The statistics represent only a fraction of the exact total of cases with many countries testing only the most serious infections. – Rappler.com