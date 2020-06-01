This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

GENEVA, Switzerland – The World Health Organization said Monday, June 1, it wanted to keep working with the United States despite President Donald Trump's decision to cut ties with the UN health agency.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said US involvement with the organization had made a "great difference" over the decades and "it is WHO's wish for this collaboration to continue."

