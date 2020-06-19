This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

GENEVA, Switzerland – The UN's top human rights body adopted Friday, June 19, a resolution condemning structural racism and police brutality, after the text was revised to remove specific mention of the United States.

The UN Human Rights Council's 47 members approved by consensus the revised version of the resolution, which was initially presented by African countries for an urgent council debate, called following the death of George Floyd in US police custody.

More to follow. – Rappler.com