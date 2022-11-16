Global Affairs
COP27: Brazil's Lula says Amazon rainforest vital to global climate security

COP27: Brazil’s Lula says Amazon rainforest vital to global climate security

Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 16, 2022. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Emilie Madi/Reuters

'There is no climate security for the world without a protected Amazon,' Lula says in a speech at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said climate change will have the highest profile in his government, and that he will prioritize efforts to fight deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

“There is no climate security for the world without a protected Amazon,” said Lula in a speech at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt. “We will do whatever it takes to have zero deforestation and the degradation of our biomes.”

Lula said he believed the struggle against global warming was also inseparable from the struggle against poverty.

This is a developing story. – Rappler.com

