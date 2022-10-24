LIVESTREAM: The 11th Global Assembly of the World Movement for Democracy

Watch democracy activists and experts forge their vision for a democratic future in this event happening from October 25 to 27

The 11th Global Assembly of the World Movement for Democracy happens from October 25 to 27, 2022, in Taipei, Taiwan, bringing together hundreds of democracy activists, experts, and other stakeholders with the hopes of building a more democratic future.

Under the theme “Claiming the Democratic Future: Unifying Voices for a New Frontier,” the assembly holds the gathering amid today’s authoritarian challenges, aiming to put together a greater unity of effort, and to foster democratic momentum.

Prior to the assembly, young democracy leaders came together through the What’s Next Initiative, a series of consultative meetings worldwide taking place from May through August to discuss their vision of a democratic future. The outcomes of their discussions will be presented at the Global Assembly to further synthesize a collective democratic effort moving forward.

Among the speakers is Rappler’s founder and executive editor Maria Ressa, who will be making part of the opening remarks, and hosting an October 26 session called “Winning the Battle for Facts” together with Lebanon’s Alia Ibrahim, founder and CEO of Daraj.com, an independent digital media platform. American journalist Anne Applebaum, a staff writer for The Atlantic, will be holding an October 25 session called “Fighting for Democracy in a New Era,” while leaders from around the world will gather in a forum moderated by democracy expert Larry Diamond, a senior fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Stanford University’s main center for research on international issues.

The event will also be presenting the World Movement’s Democracy Courage Tributes, which “honor movements that demonstrate extraordinary courage in their work, but which are often outside the spotlight of world attention.”

Previous Democracy Courage Tributes honored advocates for the Rohingya People, Nightwatchers–Photojournalists in the Philippines, the advocates for the Rule of Law in Africa, and Cuba’s San Isidro Movement. Read more about past recipients here. – Rappler.com