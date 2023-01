HATS OFF. A view of Times Square after the first public New Year's event since the COVID-19 pandemic in Manhattan, New York City on January 1, 2023.

Billions of people celebrate New Year's Eve without any COVID-19 restrictions

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, revelers filled major city centers and popular landmarks to usher 2023 with countdowns and fireworks.

Here are some images from around the world welcoming the New Year:

DOWN UNDER. Early fireworks explode over Sydney Opera House during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Australia. Photo by Jaimi Joy/Reuters

MANILA. Thousands of Filipinos watch the dancing fountain and the fireworks display at the Luneta Park in Manila. Photo by Rappler

TAIWAN. Fireworks shot off Taipei 101 to celebrate the arrival of 2023. Photo by Ann Wang/Reuters

QUEZON CITY. A grand fireworks display and light show at the Quezon Memorial Circle. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler

CHINA. People release balloons as they gather to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Wuhan. Photo by Tingshu Wang/Reuters

HONG KONG. Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year. Photo by Tyrone Siu/Reuters

SOUTH KOREA. People celebrate New Year’s eve in Seoul. Photo by Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

JAPAN. Visitors strike a giant bell to mark the New Year at the Zojoji temple in Tokyo. Photo by Issei Kato/Reuters

SINGAPORE. People watch fireworks set off before midnight at the New Year countdown at Marina Bay. Photo by Caroline Chia/Reuters

THAILAND. Tourist boats wait for the New Year fireworks to start on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok. Photo by Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IRAQ. Fireworks explode during New Year celebrations in Mosul. Photo by Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters

PALESTINE. A painter stands near the 2023 drawing on the sand at the beach during the last sunset of 2022 in Gaza City. Photo by Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

UAE. Fireworks explode from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dubai. Photo by Satish Kumar/Reuters

KENYA. A reveler spins burning-steel wool to spread sparks of fire during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Nairobi. Photo by Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

GREECE. Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill during New Year’s Day celebrations in Athens. Photo by Stelios Misinas/Reuters

RUSSIA. Law enforcement officers stand guard in Moscow’s Red Square as it is closed during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Photo by Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters

UKRAINE. Women hold bengal fires next to a Christmas tree during a celebration the New Year eve in front of the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv. Photo by Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

GERMANY. The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated ahead of the the New Year celebrations in Berlin. Photo by Michele Tantussi/Reuters

FRANCE. Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year’s celebrations on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris. Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

BRITAIN. View of fireworks and a drone lighting display to mark the New Year in London. Photo by Toby Melville/Reuters

BRAZIL. Fireworks explode during New Year celebrations at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. Photo by Aline Massuca/Reuters

USA. People kiss at Times Square during the New Year’s Eve event in New York City. Photo by Andrew Kelly/Reuters

– Rappler.com