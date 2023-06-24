LOOK: Pride month celebration all over the world

LGBT RIGHTS. People participate in an event to raise Bucks County's Pride Flag to kick off Pride Month in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, US, June 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual (LGBTQIA+) community and their allies took the streets on Saturday, June 24, and held pride march in their respective countries.

Held every June of the year, Pride month commemorates the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community and their continued pursuit for equal rights.

Here’s a compilation of photos taken during Pride march celebrations in different parts of the world:

Ireland

A person attends the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Italy

Kay Kamakhya, 19 years old, wears a dress which reads: “Save Trans Lives” during the annual Pride parade in Milan, Italy, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Kenya

Participants hold a Pride flag as they attend the Badilika festival to celebrate the LGBT rights in Nairobi, Kenya, June 11, 2023. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Mexico

A couple kisses during a mass wedding as part of the LGBT+ pride month celebrations in Mexico City, Mexico June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Turkey

Turkey’s LGBT+ community gather for a pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 18, 2023. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

United States

A person participates in an event to raise a Progress Pride Flag outside of the Bucks County administration building to kick off Pride Month in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, US, June 1, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

– Rappler.com