LOOK: Pride month celebration all over the world

Already have Rappler+? to listen to groundbreaking journalism.
Held every June, Pride month commemorates the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community and their continued pursuit for equal rights
MANILA, Philippines – Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual (LGBTQIA+) community and their allies took the streets on Saturday, June 24, and held pride march in their respective countries.
Held every June of the year, Pride month commemorates the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community and their continued pursuit for equal rights.
Here’s a compilation of photos taken during Pride march celebrations in different parts of the world:
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.