LOOK: Young people gather for big meeting with Pope Francis in DR Congo

A woman gestures as people gather for Pope Francis' address at the Stade des Martyrs during his apostolic journey, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A capacity crowd of about 80,000 people pack the Martyrs Stadium in the capital of Democratic Republic of Congo, where Pope Francis is on the penultimate day of the first stop of his two-nation African tour

KINSHASA, DR Congo – Tens of thousands of young people began arriving at a stadium in Kinshasa early on Thursday, February 2, for a rally with Pope Francis.

The Martyrs Stadium is expected to be filled to a capacity crowd of about 80,000 people in the capital of Democratic Republic of Congo, where Francis is on the penultimate day of the first stop of his two-nation African tour.

Francis is expected to continue on the theme of forgiveness and reconciliation in the country where armed conflict has killed millions of people over the past decades, left 5.7 million people internally displaced and 26 million facing severe hunger in the coming months.

People gather as they wait for Pope Francis’ address at the Stade des Martyrs, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Pope Francis greets children, as he attends a meeting with representatives from charities, during his apostolic journey, at the Apostolic Nunciature in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, February 1, 2023. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A dancer performs in front of Pope Francis as he attends a meeting with young people and catechists at the Stade des Martyrs during his apostolic journey, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis meets with victims of conflict from the eastern part of the country, at the Apostolic Nunciature, during his apostolic journey, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, February 1, 2023. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis meets a victim of conflict from the eastern part of the country, at the Apostolic Nunciature, during his apostolic journey, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, February 1, 2023. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

