LOOK: Young people gather for big meeting with Pope Francis in DR Congo

KINSHASA, DR Congo – Tens of thousands of young people began arriving at a stadium in Kinshasa early on Thursday, February 2, for a rally with Pope Francis.
The Martyrs Stadium is expected to be filled to a capacity crowd of about 80,000 people in the capital of Democratic Republic of Congo, where Francis is on the penultimate day of the first stop of his two-nation African tour.
Francis is expected to continue on the theme of forgiveness and reconciliation in the country where armed conflict has killed millions of people over the past decades, left 5.7 million people internally displaced and 26 million facing severe hunger in the coming months.
