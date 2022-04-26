Pope cancels day’s activities due to flare up of knee pain -Vatican

Pope Francis attends the funeral of the Mexican Cardinal Javier Lozano Barragan at the Vatican, April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A statement says his doctors ordered Pope Francis to rest and that he would not participate in a meeting of an international council of cardinals which advises him on Church matters

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis on Tuesday, April 26, abruptly cancelled his activities for the day because of a flare

up in knee pain, the Vatican said.

Francis would normally be seated during such a meeting, indicating that the latest flare-up was likely particularly

serious.

The 85-year-old pope has had to curtail events in recent weeks because of the pain in his right knee.

Several times over the Easter period, he attended but did not preside at Masses in St. Peter’s Basilica. In each case, he delegated an archbishop or cardinal to say the Mass while he sat through the service and also read his homily while seated.

He suspended activities last Friday for medical checks in the Vatican but resumed them over the weekend. On Monday he held six private audiences.

He is scheduled to hold his weekly general audience for the public on Wednesday.

– Rappler.com