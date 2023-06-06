Pope Francis returns to Vatican after hospital check-up

Pope Francis attends a meeting with members of the Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Foundation at the Vatican, June 5, 2023.

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis went to Rome’s Gemelli hospital for a brief check-up on Tuesday, June 6, and has returned to the Vatican, the Holy See’s press office said in a statement.

The visit to carry out “some clinical tests” took place in the morning and the Pope returned to the Vatican before midday, the statement said. It gave no further details.

Francis, who is 86 and has suffered a number of ailments in recent years, spent five days in the same hospital at the end of March with a lung infection and last month skipped audiences on one day due to a fever.

Italian media reported that the Pope spent around 40 minutes at a Gemelli department specialized in treating elderly patients, arriving at 1040 a.m. local time (0840 GMT) before being driven away at around 1120 a.m.

The Pope, who marked the 10th anniversary of his pontificate in March, often uses a wheelchair or a cane to walk because of persistent knee pain.

In July 2021 he had part of his colon removed in an operation aimed at addressing a painful bowel condition called diverticulitis. He said earlier this year that the condition had returned.

The pontiff is also missing part of one lung, which was removed when he was a young man in his native Argentina.

Despite his health issues, Francis maintains a busy schedule. The Vatican announced plans on Saturday for him to visit Mongolia on August 31-September 4, one of the more remote places he has travelled to.

Before that he is due to visit Portugal from August 2-6 to attend the World Youth Day in Lisbon and visit the Shrine of Fatima. The Vatican on Tuesday released an official schedule for the trip, giving an indication it was confirmed. – Rappler.com