Global Affairs
Global Affairs
Catholic Church

Pope Francis skips speech, blaming breathing difficulties after surgery

Reuters
Pope Francis skips speech, blaming breathing difficulties after surgery

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis looks on as he holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 31, 2023.

REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

'I am still under the effects of anesthesia, my breathing is not good,' Pope Francis tells a meeting of the Catholic Oriental Church

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis skipped reading a planned speech at a conference on Thursday, June 22, saying he still had breathing problems following a hernia operation this month.

“I am still under the effects of anesthesia, my breathing is not good,” Francis told a meeting of the Catholic Oriental Church, saying delegates would instead receive a text of the speech.

Asked by a well-wisher how he felt, the 86-year-old Pope replied: “I’m still alive.”

The Pope had surgery on June 7 to repair an abdominal hernia. He spent nine days in hospital recovering and has had a busy schedule since returning to the Vatican last Friday, including meeting the presidents of Cuba and Brazil.

He had eight events on his schedule for Thursday. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Faith and Spirituality

Pope Francis

Vatican City