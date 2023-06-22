Pope Francis skips speech, blaming breathing difficulties after surgery

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis looks on as he holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 31, 2023.

'I am still under the effects of anesthesia, my breathing is not good,' Pope Francis tells a meeting of the Catholic Oriental Church

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis skipped reading a planned speech at a conference on Thursday, June 22, saying he still had breathing problems following a hernia operation this month.

“I am still under the effects of anesthesia, my breathing is not good,” Francis told a meeting of the Catholic Oriental Church, saying delegates would instead receive a text of the speech.

Asked by a well-wisher how he felt, the 86-year-old Pope replied: “I’m still alive.”

The Pope had surgery on June 7 to repair an abdominal hernia. He spent nine days in hospital recovering and has had a busy schedule since returning to the Vatican last Friday, including meeting the presidents of Cuba and Brazil.

He had eight events on his schedule for Thursday.