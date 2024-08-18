South Korea, Japan, US leaders renew pledge to cooperate on regional challenges

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

US President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One as he departs for Camp David, at Hagerstown Regional Airport in Hagerstown, Maryland, USA, August 16, 2024.

US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Yoon meet on August 18 and agree to deepen military and economic cooperation and take a united stand against China's growing power and security threats from North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea – The leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States issued a joint statement on Sunday, August 18, marking the anniversary of their summit at Camp David and reaffirmed a pledge to jointly tackle regional challenges, South Korea’s presidential office said.

The principles on trilateral cooperation established at the summit last year continues to serve as a roadmap for the three countries’ cooperation, the statement issued by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office said.

“We stand by our commitment to consult on regional challenges, provocations and threats affecting our collective interests and security,” it said.

US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Yoon met on August 18 and agreed to deepen military and economic cooperation and take a united stand against China’s growing power and security threats from North Korea.

South Korean media said the leaders plan to meet again this year, citing unnamed sources, but said it was not yet clear when, especially since Kishida has announced he would be stepping down. – Rappler.com