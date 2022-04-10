The week in photos: April 3-9, 2022

MOCK VOTING. Hungarian women wearing traditional costumes, pretend to vote, at a polling station during Hungarian parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz, Hungary on April 3.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls for support not only from the diplomatic community but also from musicians during the Grammy’s.

Meanwhile, tied bodies shot at close range, a mass grave and other signs of executions were found after a series of relentless attacks by the Russian military on civilians, particularly in the town of Bucha, in the Kyiv region of Ukraine.

SPECIAL GUEST. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the audience of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show about the invasion of Ukraine by Russia through a video feed as the Grammy show takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 3. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

COLLATERAL DAMAGE. A dog carries a chicken in its mouth next to houses destroyed by shelling amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Motyzhyn, Kyiv on April 4. Gleb Garanich/Reuters

PROTEST. Activists of Association for the Taxation of financial Transactions and Citizen’s Action are dressed in morph suits as they protest against Russian energy imports by oil companies Shell, Aral and Esso amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Rhineland oil refinery in Cologne, Germany on April 4. Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

DAY IN COURT. Convicted individuals prepare to walk in a formation after they were presented into the Court of Appeal for deliberations on their cases in Kigali, Rwanda on April 4. Jean Bizimana/Reuters

PASSIONTIDE. Church workers of the Our Lady of the Pillar parish in Sta. Cruz, Manila, start to cover images with veils to start the last two weeks of Lent, on April 4. Rappler

FOR THE HIGHEST BIDDER. Stijn Alsteens, Christie’s International Head of Department, Old Master Drawings, poses with the drawing “A nude young man (after Masaccio) surrounded by two figures” by Michelangelo Buonarroti (1475-1564) before its auction at Christie’s auction house in Paris, France on April 5. Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

STARTING ‘EM YOUNG. Spain’s Sergio Garcia daughter Azalea and England’s Paul Casey children Astaria and Lex run on the 2nd fairway during the par 3 tournament of The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia on April 6. Brian Snyder/Reuters

FIGHTING FOR LAND. Indigenous people are silhouetted against the setting sun during a protest against Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro and for land demarcation in Brasilia on April 6. Adriano Machado/Reuters

FLASH MOB. People commemorate victims of the massacre of residents of Bucha in the Kyiv region during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, near the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia on April 6. Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters

RAMADAN. Iranian women read the Quran in the shrine of Abdol-Azim in Tehran, Iran on April 6. Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

HOLY MASS. Hundreds of catholics attend the “Solidarity Mass for the Moral Choice” celebrated by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula, at the National Shrine of the Mother of Perpetual Help in Paranaque City on April 6. Angie de Silva/Rappler

BLOOD-STAINED. Pope Francis holds the Ukrainian flag that was sent to him from the town of Bucha where tied bodies shot at close range, a mass grave and other signs of executions were found, during the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican on April 6. Remo Casilli/Reuters

ACCIDENT. Firefighters stand at the scene where a Boeing 757-200 cargo aircraft operated by DHL made an emergency landing before skidding off the runway and splitting, at the Juan Santamaria International Airport in Alajuela, Costa Rica on April 7. Mayela Lopez/Reuters

TAKE-OFF. Axiom’s four-man team lifts off, riding atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, in the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on April 8. Thom Baur/Reuters

SLIMED. Jack Harlow on the stage during the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on April 9. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

