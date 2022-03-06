The week in photos: February 27 to March 5, 2022

PROTEST. Lidiya Zhuravlyova, a Ukraine-born performance artist takes part in an anti-war protest against Russia's massive military operation against Ukraine, in Bangkok, Thailand on February 27.

This week's selection of news, sports, lifestyle, entertainment and human interest photos from the Philippines and around the globe

As nearly 1.5 million civilians flee Ukraine, tens of thousands of people across across the globe marched to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Pope Francis appealed to all the people of the world to pray for Ukraine and fast on Ash Wednesday, and the Philippine church obliged in solidarity.

Check back for more of these striking visuals in the coming weeks.

PLASTIC WASTE. A delegate looks at a 30-foot monument dubbed “turn off the plastic tap” by Canadian activist and artist Benjamin von Wong, made with plastic waste collected from Kibera slums, at the venue of the Fifth Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly in Gigiri, Nairobi, Kenya February 28. Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

ASCENSION FESTIVAL. Muslim women pray upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed, being displayed on the occasion of Meeraj-un-Nabi, a festival which marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammed to Heaven, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on March 1. Sanna Irshad Mattoo/Reuters

SURGE. Patients sleep at a makeshift COVID-19 treatment area outside a hospital in Hong Kong on March 1. Tyrone Siu/Reuters

EASED COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS. An influx of commuters is seen inside the Metro Rail Transit on the first day of the implementation of Alert Level 1, allowing public transportations 100 percent passenger capacity, on March 1. Lisa Marie DavidReuters

RUSH HOUR. Passengers ride on a bus during the morning rush hour as the London Underground system is shut due to workers strike on March 1. Toby Melville/Reuters

SOTU. US President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House of Representatives Chamber at the Capitol in Washington on March 1. Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/Reuters

BLING-BLING. Musical artist Doechii attends the Billboard Women in Music Awards at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California on March 2. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

ASH WEDNESDAY. Claretian Missionary priest Fr. Educ Apungan daubs cross-shaped ashes on the forehead of a child in a poor community in UP Village, Quezon City on March 2. Angie de Silva/Rappler

BORDER CROSSING. Asylum seeking migrants from Central and South America wade across the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas on March 2. Adrees Latif/Reuters

SOLIDARITY. The Manila Cathedral is illuminated with blue and yellow lights in solidarity with the appeal of Pope Francis to all the people of the world to pray and fast on Ash Wednesday to end the war in Ukraine, on March 2. Angie de Silva/Rappler

REFUGEES. Children look out from an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv as they say goodbye to their father at Kyiv central train station in central Kyiv, Ukraine on March 3. Gleb Garanich/Reuters

COURAGE. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends an interview with foreign media in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 3. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters/Handout

PRESSER. Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen through a prompter at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan on March 3. Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool/Reuters

TOO LITTLE FOR TOO MUCH. A resident douses a bucket of water to a burnt house to help firefighters extinguish a secon

d alarm fire at the Baseco Compound in Manila on March 4. Rappler

BACK HOME. Nigerian students arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport from Ukraine after fleeing the invasion by Russia, in Abuja, Nigeria on March 4. Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters

FIGHTING. Ukrainian Paralympic Committee president Valerii Sushkevych leads his contingent during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games on March 4. Peter Cziborra/Reuters

ROBREDOCS. Doctors for Leni wear pink robes as they perform “‘Di Nyo Ba Naririnig,” a Filipino adaptation of “Do You Hear the People Sing” from Les Miserables, during Vice President Leni Robredo’s campaign sortie at the Malolos Sports and Convention Center in Bulacan on March 5. VP Leni Media Bureau

– Rappler.com