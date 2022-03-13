The week in photos: March 6-12, 2022

A young girl looks on an installation of women's red shoes displayed on a staircase, as a symbol to denounce violence against women, in Tirana, Albania on March 8, 2022.

Protests marked the celebration of International Women’s Day this week, and was followed by further protests concerning the environment, migration, abortion, same-sex marriages, and the teaching of sexual diversity in schools.

Meanwhile, many around the globe continued to call for peace as they stood in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

SALON DE L’AGRICULTURE. People gather around livestock during a transhumance on the Champs Elysees Avenue during the 58th International Agriculture Fair in Paris, France on March 6. Johanna Geron/Reuters

SOLIDARITY WITH WOMEN. Men wear women footwear during the Walk in their Shoes protest, ahead of the celebration of International Women’s Day, at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on March 6, 2022. Jire Carreon/Rappler

REFUGEE. An evacuee tucks her dog beneath her jacket as they queue for trains to Poland following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the train station in Lviv, Ukraine on March 7. Marko Djurica/Reuters

HER DAY. A woman participates in a rally during International Women’s Day celebrations in Bogota, Colombia on March 8. Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters

PEACE. Activists and volunteers of Greenpeace form a peace sign in solidarity with Ukraine, following Russia’s invasion, at the Heroes’ Square in Budapest, Hungary on March 9. Marton Monus/Reuters

BLACKOUT. Thandiwe Sithole studies by a candle light while her grandmother Phumzile Sithole looks during one of frequent power outages from South African utility Eskom caused by its aging coal-fired plants, in Soweto, South Africa on March 9. Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

CANVASSING. National Election Commission officials count ballots for the presidential election in Seoul, South Korea on March 9. Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

FOR THE ENVIRONMENT. A demonstrator holds a placard during the Act for the Earth protest, against Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s environmental policy, deforestation and mining on Indigenous lands, in Brasilia, Brazil on March 9. Adriano Machado/Reuters

FASHION STATEMENT. A model displays an outfit by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada with stockings in the colors of Ukraine’s flag during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain on March 10. Susana Vera/Reuters

STARTING ‘EM YOUNG. Grade 2 students of Bagong Tanyag Integrated School in Taguig City join the 1st quarter national simultaneous earthquake drill on March 10. Rappler

PROTEST. A migrant gets his mouth sewed shut during a protest to demand free transit through the country outside a military facility where Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his regular news conference, in Tapachula, Mexico on March 11. Jacob Garcia/Reuters

NO NUKES. Commemorating the 11th year of the Fukushima Nuclear Plant disaster in Japan, Greenpeace Philippines activists stage a lightning protest at the Department of Energy in Taguig City on March 11. Angie de Silva/Rappler

RESIST. A demonstrator raises her fist during a protest against a law approved by Guatemala’s Congress that punishes abortion with prison, prohibits same-sex marriage, and teaching about sexual diversity in schools, outside the Congress building in Guatemala City, Guatemala on March 12. Sandra Sebastian/Reuters

PREPS. Cyclists paint themselves before taking part in a naked bike ride, creating awareness against the burning of fossil fuels that contribute to climate change, in Cape Town, South Africa on March 12. Ashraf Hendricks/Reuters

DOWN AND OUT. Leigh Wood knocks down Michael Conlan during the WBA featherweight world title bout in Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, Britain on March 12. Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

CELEBRATION. Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India on March 12. Adnan Abidi/Reuters

