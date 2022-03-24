UN General Assembly adopts Ukraine aid resolution, criticizes Russia

Five countries voted against the resolution – Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea, and Belarus

UNITED NATIONS – The 193-member United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly demanded aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine on Thursday, March 24, and criticized Russia for creating a “dire” humanitarian situation after Moscow invaded its neighbor one month ago.

The resolution, drafted by Ukraine and allies, received 140 votes in favor and 5 votes against – Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea and Belarus – while 38 countries abstained.