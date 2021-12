LIVE

Watch the Christmas Eve Mass led by Pope Francis at Saint Peter's Basilica in Vatican City

Pope Francis led the world in prayer on the day of Christ’s birth as he celebrated the Christmas Eve Mass at Saint Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

The Christmas Eve Mass was held at 7:30 pm (Rome time) on Friday, December 24. This was 2:30 am (Manila time) on Saturday, December 25.

Watch here the Christmas Eve Mass led by Pope Francis. – Rappler.com