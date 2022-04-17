[LIVESTREAM] Easter Sunday 2022: Mass and ‘Urbi et Orbi’ with Pope Francis

LIVE

Pope Francis leads the Easter Sunday Mass with his traditional 'Urbi et Orbi,' at 4 pm (Manila time) on April 17

MANILA, Philippines – The observance of Holy Week leads to the celebration of Easter, the resurrection of Christ from the dead, which is considered Christianity’s greatest feast.

At Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City, Pope Francis leads the celebration of Easter Sunday by presiding over a Mass at 4 pm (Manila time), followed by his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” speech and blessing.

During his “Urbi et Orbi,” the Pope tackles pressing issues across the globe as he addresses not only Catholics but the whole world. He also grants a blessing that carries a plenary indulgence – remission of punishment for sins that had already been forgiven – provided that a Catholic would go to confession, receive communion, and prays for the intentions of the Pope.

