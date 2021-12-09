LIVESTREAM: Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov receive Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo

Bookmark and refresh this page to watch the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize awarding ceremony at 8 pm (Manila time) on Friday, December 10.

It’s a moment of victory for journalists across the globe as Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and Novaya Gazeta editor in chief Dmitry Muratov win the Nobel Peace Prize for defending press freedom.

In the Philippines, it’s also a historic event as Ressa is the first Filipino to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. A veteran investigative journalist who cofounded Rappler, Ressa has been hailed for helping fight impunity under the Duterte government, and also in the face of tech giants’ abuses.

The Nobel laureates are set to receive the prestigious accolade in Oslo, Norway, on Friday, December 10.

Watch the ceremony live on Rappler. – Rappler.com