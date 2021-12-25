Global Affairs
Christmas

WATCH: Pope Francis delivers Christmas ‘Urbi et Orbi’ 2021

Watch Pope Francis' traditional 'Urbi et Orbi' Christmas blessing at the Vatican

On one of Christianity’s greatest feasts, Pope Francis addresses Catholics and non-Catholics alike as he delivers his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” blessing on Christmas Day, December 25.

“Urbi et Orbi” is a Latin phrase that literally means “To the city (of Rome) and the world.”

During the “Urbi et Orbi,” the Pope delivers a speech tackling issues of global concern such as wars, human trafficking, and even the COVID-19 pandemic. The speech is followed by a blessing that comes with a plenary indulgence, the remission of temporal punishment due to sins that have already been forgiven.

Watch the Pope’s “Urbi et Orbi” speech and blessing at 7 pm (Manila time) on Saturday, December 25.

Shun polarization, try dialogue to heal divided world, Pope Francis says at Christmas

– Rappler.com

