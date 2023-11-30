WATCH: The scars of the wars in Gaza

Dr. Ahmed Alshantti of Gaza is speaking out despite the risk of being targeted because he believes the tide of public opinion is turning in their favor

MANILA, Philippines – Dr. Ahmed Alshantti hails from Gaza. He recalls the 2014 war, when he was a medical student treating people injured by Israel’s bombing. Now 31, Alshantti is an obstetric and gynecological doctor in the UK, where he earned his master’s degree in 2019 as a British Chevening scholar. The scholarship is one of the very few ways to exit Gaza through the border with Israel, a UK ally.

Alshantti’s family is still in Gaza. His father and brother-in-law sustained injuries, and are moving from one shelter to another as they fight for resources like food and water. Alshantti is speaking out despite the risk of being targeted, because he believes the tide of public opinion is turning in their favor, and they must take advantage of it.

Investigative reporter Lian Buan interviews Gazan doctor Ahmed Alshantti. – Rappler.com