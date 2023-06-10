WATCH: World Meeting on Human Fraternity at the Vatican

LIVE

Rappler CEO Maria Ressa is one of around 30 Nobel Peace Prize laureates joining the first World Meeting on Human Fraternity

MANILA, Philippines – Nobel Peace Prize laureates, including Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, gather at Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican on Saturday, June 10 (Rome time), for the first World Meeting on Human Fraternity.

With the theme “Not Alone,” the World Meeting on Human Fraternity aims to provide “an opportunity to foster fraternity and social friendship among individuals and peoples as an antidote to the many forms of violence and wars around the world,” according to the organizers.

During this meeting, more than 30 Nobel Peace Prize laureates are set to draft a Declaration of Human Fraternity which will eventually be presented to Pope Francis.

Watch the event on Rappler. – Rappler.com