World View with Marites Vitug: How can ASEAN stand up vs China?

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is not really alone in standing up to China, if statements of support and concern as well as defense agreements with different countries are any indication.

But these countries are usually from outside the region, like the United States and Europe. Usually absent – or lacking, compared to the West – are member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). (READ: Vietnam is the Philippines’ bestie in ASEAN)

On Friday, August 2, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug sits down with political scientist Herman Kraft to discuss what the Philippines might need to do to get stronger support from its ASEAN neighbors amid the rising tensions with China.

Kraft is a professor of political science at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

