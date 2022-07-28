Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile – EMSC

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center says the earthquake occurs at a depth of 80 kilometers, with the temblor epicentered about 33 kilometers west of Tocopilla, Chile

An magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Tocopilla in Chile on Thursday, July 28, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (50 miles), the EMSC said, adding that the temblor was epicentered about 33 km west of Tocopilla. – Rappler.com