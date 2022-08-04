10 Mexican miners remain trapped in coal mine after 3 rescued

ACCIDENT. Authorities are pictured at the premises of a coal mine which collapsed leaving miners trapped, in Sabinas, in Coahuila state, Mexico, August 3, 2022.

(1st UPDATE) The mine is located in the Sabinas municipality, and local media showed footage of family members asking for information about the miners outside the premises

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – Rescuers in Mexico, including dozens of soldiers, were working desperately on Wednesday to reach 10 miners trapped in a flooded coal mine following the collapse of an inner wall, the ministry handling the disaster said.

Three miners had been rescued and hospitalized, the Security and Citizen Protection Ministry said in an update on the rescue efforts at the mine in the Sabinas municipality of the northern state of Coahuila.

Television footage showed family members outside the mine clamoring for information on the missing men.

“I hope we find them safe,” Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said earlier on Twitter. Lopez Obrador had said nine miners were likely to be trapped, but authorities revised the number later.

Some 92 soldiers were working at the scene, as well as specialists and rescue dogs, the president said.

The Labor Ministry said it had not received any complaints about safety at the mine, which began operations in January. – Rappler.com