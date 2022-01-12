Passenger breaks into cockpit of American Airlines at Honduras airport

ABC News reports that the man, who was not immediately identified, entered the cockpit and damaged flight controls before attempting to jump from a window

A passenger broke into the cockpit of an American Airlines jet at an airport on Honduras as the plane was boarding for a flight to Miami, ABC News reported on Tuesday, January 11.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

The damaged aircraft was grounded at Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, according to ABC, which reported that passengers were being boarded onto later flights. – Rappler.com