Netanyahu sketches vague outline for post-war Gaza

NETANYAHU IN THE US. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, USA, July 24, 2024.

Netanyahu dismisses criticism of an Israeli campaign that has devastated the Palestinian enclave and killed more than 39,000 of its residents, according to Gaza health officials

WASHINGTON, USA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sketched a vague outline of a plan for a “deradicalized” post-war Gaza in a speech to Congress on Wednesday, July 24, and touted a potential future alliance between Israel and America’s Arab allies.

While dozens of Democrats boycotted his remarks and thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated nearby, Netanyahu dismissed criticism of an Israeli campaign that has devastated the Palestinian enclave and killed more than 39,000 of its residents, according to Gaza health officials.

Anti-Israel protesters stand with Hamas and “should be ashamed of themselves,” Netanyahu said, charging without evidence that they were backed by Israel’s foe Iran. “For all we know, Iran is funding the anti-Israel protests that are going on right now outside this building,” he said.

He blamed reports of hunger in Gaza on Hamas, the militant group that rules the Palestinian enclave, and insisted Israel was protecting civilians there. He said Israel was intensely engaged in efforts to free the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

Greeted by a standing ovation and cheers from Republicans, and a more subdued reception from Democrats, Netanyahu pledged that hostages would be released soon.

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers skipped his speech, expressing dismay over the thousands of civilian deaths and the humanitarian crisis from Israel’s campaign in the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Hamas-led fighters triggered the war on October 7 by storming into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 captives, according to Israeli tallies. Some 120 hostages are still being held though Israel believes one in three are dead.

In a speech lasting about an hour and interrupted repeatedly by applause, Netanyahu sought to shore up US support for Israel, especially weapons supplies, in the face of growing international censure after more than nine months of conflict in the Palestinian enclave that has threatened to escalate into a broader regional conflict.

“Fast-tracking US military aid could dramatically expedite an end to the war in Gaza and help prevent a broader war in the Middle East,” Netanyahu said.

He said Israel was actively engaged in intensive efforts to secure the hostages’ release. He said his post-war vision was of a “demilitarized and deradicalized Gaza” led by Palestinians who do not seek to destroy Israel.

US officials have repeatedly pressed Netanyahu to present a “day after” plan for Gaza. Netanyahu has said Israel would not allow Hamas to return to power but would also not accept the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank, having a role.

Security alliance

Netanyahu also spoke about the prospects for a broad Middle East security alliance between Israel and its Arab neighbors, something the US has sought, as a bulwark against Iran.

Such an arrangement would require the historic normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, and Riyadh has said that Netanyahu’s resistance to Palestinian statehood as well as the ongoing conflict in Gaza stand in the way of moving forward with this effort.

It was a record fourth speech by a foreign leader to a joint meeting of the Senate and House of Representatives, surpassing British wartime leader Winston Churchill, who made three.

Echoing months of protests over the war at US universities this year, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets amid the tightest security since the aftermath of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. The Capitol building was surrounded by high fencing, with a heavy police presence.

Netanyahu sought to bolster his traditional links to Republicans but also looked to ease tensions with President Joe Biden, a Democrat whose support he will rely on for the remaining six months of the president’s term.

Speaking as Washington is preoccupied with domestic politics, Netanyahu thanked both Biden and former President Donald Trump for their efforts on Israel’s behalf. The longtime Israeli leader was due to meet Biden, Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, endorsed by Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination when he pulled out Sunday.

Harris, who normally would preside over the speech as vice president, did not attend. Neither did Republican Senator JD Vance, Trump’s vice presidential running mate.

No mention of a Palestinian state

Netanyahu made no mention of creating a pathway to Palestinian statehood. That is something he and his far-right coalition partners have staunchly opposed even as the Biden administration has pushed Israel to give ground on the issue.

But he stopped short of ruling out the West Bank-led Palestinian Authority, whose role in a future two-state solution is favored by the Biden administration but opposed by Netanyahu’s coalition partners.

Hamas senior official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters that Netanyahu’s speech showed he does not want to conclude a ceasefire deal.

“Netanyahu’s speech was full of lies and it will not succeed in covering up for the failure and defeat in the face of the resistance to cover up for the crimes of the war of genocide his army is committing against the people of Gaza,” Abu Zuhri said.

Democratic Senator Ben Cardin, who sat on the dais in place of Harris, said he was pleased to hear Netanyahu make positive comments about Biden, although he was not pleased with his comments about the American protesters.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said he thought Netanyahu’s speech set back the two countries’ relationship. “The downplaying of the humanitarian crisis was astonishing to hear,” he said on X.com.

“Netanyahu would have been better off spending this time finalizing a deal to bring the hostages home and end the war, instead of coming here to comment on US politics,” he said.

Biden and Harris will both meet Netanyahu on Thursday, and are expected to press for progress toward a ceasefire and hostage-release deal. Harris has at times been more forward-leaning than her boss in criticizing Israel for heavy Palestinian civilian casualties in Gaza.

Netanyahu was to travel to Florida to meet with Trump on Friday. The meeting will be their first since the end of Trump’s presidency, during which the two forged close ties. – Rappler.com