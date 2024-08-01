Death of Hamas military leader Deif in July confirmed, Israel says

Middle East
Reuters

A view shows an undated photograph of Hamas' military leader Mohammad Deif, in this screenshot taken from a video.

Reuters TV via REUTERS

Mohammed Deif is believed to have been one of the masterminds of Hamas' October 7 attack on southern Israel, which triggered the Gaza war, now in its 300th day

JERUSALEM – The head of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza last month, the Israeli military said on Thursday, August 1, a day after the group’s political leader was assassinated in Teheran.

“The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) announces that on July 13th, 2024, IDF fighter jets struck in the area of Khan Yunis, and following an intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that Mohammed Deif was eliminated in the strike,” the military said.

Hamas did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Israeli announcement, which came as crowds gathered in Teheran for the funeral procession of Hamas’ leader Isamil Haniyeh.

Deif is believed to have been one of the masterminds of Hamas’ October 7 attack on southern Israel, which triggered the Gaza war, now in its 300th day.

One of Hamas’ most dominant figures, Deif rose through the group’s ranks over 30 years, developing its network of tunnels and its bomb-making expertise.

He has topped Israel’s most wanted list for decades, held personally responsible for the deaths of dozens of Israelis in suicide bombings. – Rappler.com

