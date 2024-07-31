Middle East
Middle East
Israel-Hamas war

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran, group says in statement

Reuters

SUMMARY

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran, group says in statement

ISMAIL HANIYEH. Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh delivers a speech during a rally marking the 21st anniversary of Hamas, in Gaza December 14, 2008.

Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Hamas mourns the death of leader Ismail Haniyeh, who it said was killed in 'a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran'

CAIRO, Egypt – Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran’s Tehran, the Palestinian militant group Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday, July 31.

In a statement, the Islamist faction mourned the death of Haniyeh, who it said was killed in “a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran.” – Rappler.com

Iran