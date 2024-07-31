Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran, group says in statement

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ISMAIL HANIYEH. Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh delivers a speech during a rally marking the 21st anniversary of Hamas, in Gaza December 14, 2008.

Hamas mourns the death of leader Ismail Haniyeh, who it said was killed in 'a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran'

CAIRO, Egypt – Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran’s Tehran, the Palestinian militant group Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday, July 31.

In a statement, the Islamist faction mourned the death of Haniyeh, who it said was killed in “a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran.” – Rappler.com