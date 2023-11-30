[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: The view from Israel

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Watch this interview with Dina Kraft, opinion editor of the English edition of Israel's Haaretz newspaper

Almost two months since the October 7 terror attack on Israel, and six days into a tenuous ceasefire, the situation in Palestine and in Israel remains fraught.

How should we understand the situation? What are the prospects for an extension of the pause in fighting, for the release of all remaining hostages and prisoners, and even, eventually, for a more permanent peace?

In this special episode of In the Public Square with John Nery, to try to understand Israel’s position – and more important, to get a sense of what the Israeli public is thinking – we speak with Dina Kraft, the opinion editor of the Haaretz newspaper, English edition.

She has reported on the region for over two decades, writing for newspapers like The New York Times and wire services like the Associated Press. In 2023, she added a new distinction: co-author of the bestselling book My Friend Anne Frank. She joins the show from Tel Aviv.

