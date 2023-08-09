Iraq bans media from using term ‘homosexuality,’ says they must use ‘sexual deviance’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

IRAQ. An Iraqi national flag is seen near Iraqi embassy ahead of a demonstration in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 20, 2023.

Iraq’s official media regulator on Tuesday, August 9, ordered all media and social media companies operating in the Arab state not to use the term “homosexuality” and instead to say “sexual deviance,” a government spokesperson said and a document from the regulator shows.

The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) document said that the use of the term “gender” was also banned. It prohibited all phone and internet companies licensed by it from using the terms in any of their mobile applications.

A government official later said that the decision still required final approval.

The regulator “directs media organizations…not to use the term ‘homosexuality’ and to use the correct term ‘sexual deviance,'” the Arabic-language statement said.

A government spokesperson said a penalty for violating the rule had not yet been set but could include a fine.

Iraq does not explicitly criminalize gay sex but loosely defined morality clauses in its penal code have been used to target members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Major Iraqi parties have in the past two months stepped up criticism of LGBTQ+ rights, with rainbow flags frequently being burned in protests by Shi’ite Muslim factions opposed to recent Koran burnings in Sweden and Denmark.

More than 60 countries criminalize gay sex, while same-sex sexual acts are legal in more than 130 countries, according to Our World in Data. – Rappler.com