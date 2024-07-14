At least 17 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza overnight, officials say

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LOOKING ON. A Palestinian woman looks at the damage following an Israeli strike at a tent camp in Al-Mawasi area, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 13, 2024.

The fatalities result from at least four separate Israeli airstrikes on four houses in different areas of Gaza City

CAIRO, Egypt – At least 17 Palestinians were killed and 50 were wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza City in the early hours of Sunday morning, July 14, civil emergency and health officials said.

The fatalities resulted from at least four separate Israeli airstrikes on four houses in different areas of the city. Residents and Palestinian health officials said the Israeli military had stepped up aerial and ground shelling.

On Saturday an Israeli airstrike killed at least 90 Palestinians in a designated humanitarian zone in Gaza, the enclave’s health ministry said. The attack was the deadliest in Gaza for weeks.

Israel said the attack targeted Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif but it was uncertain whether he had been killed. Hamas said that Israeli claims it had targeted leaders of the group were false and were aimed at justifying the attack. – Rappler.com