Oman authorities name capsized oil tanker off industrial port as Prestige Falcon

Reuters

SUMMARY

Omani authorities are conducting a search-and-rescue operation at the scene in coordination with maritime authorities. The status of the crew of the Prestige Falcon is unclear.

DUBAI, UAE – Oman’s maritime security center told Reuters on Tuesday, July 16, the Prestige Falcon, a Comoros-flagged oil tanker, had capsized off the major industrial port of Duqm.

Shipping data by LSEG showed the tanker’s destination as Yemen’s Aden.

The vessel is a 117-meter long oil products tanker built in 2007, shipping data showed. Such small tankers are typically used for short coastal voyages.

Omani authorities conducted a search-and-rescue operation at the scene in coordination with maritime authorities, Oman’s state news agency reported late on Tuesday.

The status of the crew is unclear.

The port of Duqm is located on Oman’s southwest coast, close to the Sultanate’s major oil and gas mining projects, including a major oil refinery that forms part of Duqm’s vast industrial zone, Oman’s biggest single economic project. – Rappler.com

