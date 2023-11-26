7 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank – Palestinian ministry

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KILLED. Men attend a funeral of Shamikh Abualrob, Palestinian who was killed in an Israeli raid, in Qabatia near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 25, 2023.

(1st UPDATE) Five of the deaths occur in the city of Jenin

JENIN, West Bank – Israeli forces killed seven Palestinians, including two minors and at least one gunman, in the occupied West Bank late on Saturday, November 25, and early Sunday, November 26, medics and local sources said.

Five of the deaths occurred in the city of Jenin, which the Israeli military said it raided to detain a Palestinian who is suspected of involvement in a lethal West Bank ambush in August.

The military did not immediately elaborate on the Jenin incident, which witnesses described as clashes between gunmen and troops.

The WAFA official Palestinian news agency said that Israeli forces stormed Jenin “from several directions, firing bullets and surrounding government hospitals and the headquarters of the Red Crescent Society.”

A sixth Palestinian fatality was in Yatma, a village near Nablus city, and another was near a Jewish settlement outside the West Bank town of El Bireh, Palestinian officials said. There was no immediate comment from Israel on those incidents.

Six other Palestinians were injured during the shooting in Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said.

A number of Palestinian factions called for a strike in Jenin on Sunday to “mourn the souls of the martyrs”, the WAFA said. – Rappler.com