Turkey lifts PCR requirement for unvaccinated in some areas – state media

Turkish Airlines says it will not require PCR tests on domestic flights
ISTANBUL, Turkey – Turkey will no longer require unvaccinated individuals to take a PCR test for COVID-19 before using planes, buses or other transportation, or before attending events such as concerts, plays or movies, the state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Saturday, January 15.
Citing the interior ministry, Anadolu said unvaccinated civil servants, private-sector employees and school personnel will also not be required to take a PCR test.
Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said separately on Twitter that the carrier will not require PCR tests on domestic flights. – Rappler.com