Turkey lifts PCR requirement for unvaccinated in some areas – state media

People shop at the Spice Market, also known as the Egyptian Bazaar, in Istanbul, Turkey, September 9, 2020.

Turkish Airlines says it will not require PCR tests on domestic flights

ISTANBUL, Turkey – Turkey will no longer require unvaccinated individuals to take a PCR test for COVID-19 before using planes, buses or other transportation, or before attending events such as concerts, plays or movies, the state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Saturday, January 15.

Citing the interior ministry, Anadolu said unvaccinated civil servants, private-sector employees and school personnel will also not be required to take a PCR test.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said separately on Twitter that the carrier will not require PCR tests on domestic flights. – Rappler.com