US military operation kills Islamic State leader in Syria – officials

The US military carried out an operation that killed a senior Islamic State leader in Syria on Monday, April 3, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement early on Tuesday, April 4.

Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS, the statement said. – Rappler.com