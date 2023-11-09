Will a unified leadership emerge from the rubble in Palestine?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Factions of Palestinian politics are trying to regroup in an attempt at forming a unified leadership “to stand up to Israel and some Western governments,” the leader of the Palestinian National Initiative (PNI) told Rappler.

“Two days ago we issued a call on the Palestinian president and the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) leadership to immediately gather all Palestinian groups together and to initiate a unified leadership, because that’s exactly what we need today, we cannot tolerate the situation which is more than a catastrophe that Palestinian people are facing,” PNI Secretary General Mustafa Barghouti said in an online interview he gave In the Public Square with John Nery while he was in Ramallah in the West Bank Wednesday, November 8.

The Palestinian Authority is the governing body of Palestine, headed by President Mahmoud Abbas who also leads the umbrella party PLO. Barghouti ran for president in 2005 and placed second to Abbas.

Palestinian politics is not spared from fractures of different parties, the tension exacerbated by the fact that Hamas has been designated terrorists by the West while the Palestinian Authority is recognized. Abbas recently met with US State Secretary Anthony Blinken in the West Bank. There have been attempts to reconcile Hamas and PLO, but these have so far failed.

The credibility of PA and Abbas among Palestinians suffers from the perception of not being assertive enough against Israel. The political upheavals in Palestine have been tense, and leaders who assume top posts face issues of legitimacy. Barghouti attributed this to the West dividing them.

“We are calling for unity government not only because it is so important now to save our people in Gaza, but also because we have to stand up to Israeli and some western governments’ efforts to use the old colonial tactic of divide and conquer,” said Barghouti.

Barghouti supports a single democratic state in Palestine where both Palestinians and Jews can live together with equal rights.

“We say in our statement that it’s not just an attack on Hamas, it’s an attack on everybody. They’ll finish with Hamas today, they’ll start with Fatah tomorrow,” said Barghouti.

Fatah is a secular political party and a rival of Hamas. Abbas is also a member of Fatah.

Barghouti, whose PNI advocates for a non-violent resistance, said they were “not against any investigation of war crimes whether it’s committed by an Israeli or Palestinian.”

“Of course there are consequences [for Hamas] and they are paying a very high price. But if we follow the same logic, we should also say there should be consequences for Israel for committing these massacres,” said Barghouti.

He added: “Hamas is a resistance group, Israel is a state, it’s a member of the United Nations, it is obliged to respect international law and yet they are committing these war crimes one after the other.”

The war between Israel and Palestine has been going on since 1948 when modern Israel established a Jewish state in what Palestinians called as occupied lands. There are two active cases at the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice against Israel for alleged crimes against humanity committed against the Palestinian people in the decades since.

“The file of Israeli war crimes during the last 75 years is beyond the ability of any historian to collect. Let them do that, apply international law, [but] why is international law applied to everybody except Israel,” said Barghouti.

Palestinian health authorities said over 10,000 people, including children, have been killed in the month-long shelling of Gaza by Israel. United Nations has called Gaza a “children’s graveyard.” Israel said some 1,400 people have been killed from their side.

According to data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, there have been 6,541 Palestinians killed from January 2008 to November 6, 2023, and 309 Israelis killed from January 2008 to October 19, 2023. – Rappler.com