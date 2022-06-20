Foreign Minister Lapid to become Israel’s prime minister, official says

PLANS. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid attend a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, on June 19 2022.

A vote will be held in parliament next week, after which Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will take over the premiership

JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have agreed to dissolve parliament, and Lapid will to take over as prime minister, an Israeli official said on Monday, confirming local media reports.

A vote will be held in parliament next week, after which Lapid will take over the premiership, the official said. Lapid and Bennett were expected to issue statements at 8 pm (1800 GMT).

This is a developing story. – Rappler.com