'Issues to do with corruption, issues of how we can straighten out our state-owned enterprises and how we deal with 'state capture' are issues that are on our radar screen,' South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tells lawmakers in parliament

Published 10:43 PM, February 15, 2018

CAPE TOWN, South Africa – South Africa's new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Thursday, February 15, used his first speech in office to vow to fight government corruption, in a direct reference to accusations levelled against his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

"Issues to do with corruption, issues of how we can straighten out our state-owned enterprises and how we deal with 'state capture' are issues that are on our radar screen," he told lawmakers in parliament.

"Those are issues we are going to be addressing and tomorrow we will also have an opportunity to outline some of the steps we are going to be taking," said Ramaphosa, who got a standing ovation at the end of the speech.

Ramaphosa, a wealthy former businessman, will deliver his first State of the Nation address on Friday.

South African lawmakers formally named Ramaphosa, the only candidate, as new president on Thursday after scandal-tainted Zuma resigned under intense pressure from the ruling ANC party.

'State capture' refers to alleged corruption of state institutions and state-owned businesses by private individuals seeking illegal profits.

Zuma announced his resignation late Wednesday, and aimed barbs at the African National Congress (ANC) party for vowing to oust him via a no-confidence vote in parliament. – Rappler.com