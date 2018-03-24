Four others are injured in the attack that targeted the convoy of the city's security chief

Published 7:55 PM, March 24, 2018

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt – A policeman died on Saturday, March 24, in a bomb attack in Egypt's Alexandria which hit a convoy of the city's security chief, officials said.

The car bomb attack in the northern port city also wounded 4 others, the government press office added, just days ahead of Egypt's presidential election which starts on Monday.

General Mostafa el-Nemr, Alexandria's security chief, was not among the casualties of the "terrorist bombing that targeted the convoy," his office said, quoted by state newspaper Al-Ahram.

Health ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said the casualties were taken to a military hospital in the Mediterranean city.

Photographs posted online showed burned-out cars and thick black smoke at the site of the attack on Al-Moaskar Al-Romani street, near a police station. – Rappler.com