The order stops the National Electoral Commission from working until 'the hearing and determination' of the High Court

Published 10:31 PM, March 24, 2018

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone – Sierra Leone's High Court on Saturday, March 24, ordered the electoral commission to halt preparations for a March 27 presidential run-off following a legal filing by a lawyer linked to the ruling party.

The order stops the National Electoral Commission (NEC) from working until "the hearing and determination of this court", adjourning the matter until Monday, the eve of the vote.

This would allow time for the commission to submit a question to the Supreme Court, it said, after which the High Court would sit again to reconsider the matter.

Lawyer Ibrahim Sorie Koroma, a member of the ruling All Peoples' Congress (APC), argued in his filing that electoral fraud allegations should be investigated before the vote goes ahead.

The APC's candidate, Samura Kamara, finished slightly behind Julius Maada Bio of the opposition Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) in the first round of voting on March 7, but neither candidate gained the 55 percent of votes needed to win outright. – Rappler.com