A police convoy runs into an ambush in Solle town in Burkina Faso, near the border with Mali

Published 7:21 PM, October 06, 2018

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso – At least 6 police officers were killed in an ambush with a homemade explosive device in the northern Burkina Faso town of Solle near the border with Mali, security sources told AFP Saturday, October 6.

"A police convoy ran into an ambush in Solle" late Friday, October 5, a security source said. "The leading vehicle ran over a mine and six were killed." – Rappler.com