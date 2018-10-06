At least 6 police die in Burkina Faso blast – security sources
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso – At least 6 police officers were killed in an ambush with a homemade explosive device in the northern Burkina Faso town of Solle near the border with Mali, security sources told AFP Saturday, October 6.
"A police convoy ran into an ambush in Solle" late Friday, October 5, a security source said. "The leading vehicle ran over a mine and six were killed." – Rappler.com