Fighters from the ISIS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province overrun the posts in Borno state on Tuesday, January 1, military and militia sources tell Agence France-Presse

Published 10:13 AM, January 03, 2019

KANO, Nigeria – Boko Haram jihadists have raided at least 3 military posts and overpowered troops in the latest attacks in northeast Nigeria, sources said Wednesday, January 2.

Fighters from the ISIS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) overran the posts in Borno state on Tuesday, January 1, military and militia sources told Agence France-Presse.

The Boko Haram faction has in recent months intensified attacks on military targets in Borno and Yobe states, raiding bases and killing dozens of troops.

"They first dislodged soldiers at a checkpoint in Kimba in Biu... and then took over another post at Sabon Gari, 5 kilometers (3 miles) away," said one military officer of the latest attacks.

The jihadists launched another attack on a base in nearby Wajirko, according to a militiaman in the area.

On Monday, December 31, the jihadists had overwhelmed troops in Buni Gari village in neighbouring Yobe state, leading to "some losses," an army officer said.

"Troops were outgunned and forced to retreat after heavy fighting with the terrorists," the military source said.

ISWAP gunmen apparently attacked the village in reprisals over the killing of fellow jihadists in the village last month.

Residents alerted soldiers in a nearby military base as they arrived in trucks.

During an attempt by jihadist fighters to seize another base on Wednesday in Damasak, the army said it lost a helicopter.

Details are scant, but if the aircraft was shot down by the insurgents it would suggest that they now possess more sophisticated weapons than they have used in the last 4 years of fighting.

ISWAP has claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying they killed 14 soldiers and took another hostage, according to SITE intelligence which monitors jihadist activities.

Last week the group took control of the strategic town of Baga, on the shores of Lake Chad.

Borno and Yobe, along with nearby Adamawa state, have borne the brunt of 9 years of jihadist violence that has claimed 27,000 lives and forced 1.8 million people to flee their homes. – Rappler.com