Published 9:38 PM, January 24, 2019

KINSHASA, DR Congo – Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi was sworn in Thursday, January 24, as president of Democratic Republic of Congo, in the country's first peaceful handover of power since it gained independence in 1960.

Tshisekedi took the oath of office flanked by outgoing head of state Joseph Kabila in a ceremony applauded by thousands of supporters both inside and outside the presidential palace.

He was declared victor of the December 30 elections that were delayed three times and whose results remain fiercely contested by the runner-up, Martin Fayulu. – Rappler.com