Published 1:23 PM, February 09, 2019

TUNIS, Tunisia – A Tunisian court has sentenced 7 jihadists to life in prison over attacks at a museum and on a beach in 2015 that left dozens of tourists dead, prosecutors said Saturday, February 9. (READ: 17 tourists killed as gunmen attack Tunisia museum)

Two separate trials were held over the closely linked attacks which occurred just months apart in Tunis and Sousse. (READ: ISIS claims deadly Tunisia bus bombing)

The court also handed down jail terms of between 6 and 16 years to some of the defendants, said prosecution spokeswoman Sofiene Sliti. – Rappler.com