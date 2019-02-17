'The population is angry at the authorities' lethargy,' a youth leader says

Published 10:21 PM, February 17, 2019

GOMA, DR Congo – Eight people died in 3 shootings in Goma, eastern DR Congo, the town mayor said Sunday, February 17, while others complained authorities were slow to react to violence in North Kivu province.

"In Mugunga (district), there was shooting last night. Five people were killed and more injured. In Katoy, one was killed near a petrol station and further north towards Buhene two people were killed," Timothee Muissa Kiense told Agence France-Presse, adding that investigations were under way.

Benin Butatunda, vice-chairman of a Mugunga youth association charged meanwhile that "assaillants fired on passers-by. Authorities did not intervene in time to save human lives.

"There is much tension here in Mugunga. The population is angry at the authorities' lethargy," Butatunda said.

The shootings came as Martin Fayulu, controversially beaten by fellow opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi in the December 30 presidential election, was in the province for a meeting at Butembo, 266 km (165 miles) from Goma. – Rappler.com