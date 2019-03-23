The violence bears the hallmark of the Al-Shabaab Islamist group which is fighting an armed insurrection in Somalia against what it sees as heretic and foreign influence

Published 5:44 PM, March 23, 2019

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Two explosions followed by gunfire were heard on Saturday, March 23, along a road housing government ministries in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, witnesses and police told Agence France-Presse.

"There were two blasts at the vicinity of government ministries in Mogadishu and there is gunfire sporadically going on," police officer Abdukadir Mohamed said.

Witnesses said there was a major blast followed minutes later by a smaller one near the ministries of public works and labor.

"There was heavy blast at the entrance to the ministry building and a few minutes later there was another blast," said Mohamed Adan, a witness.

It was unclear whether the attacks caused any deaths or injuries.

The violence bore the hallmark of the Al-Shabaab Islamist group, which is fighting an armed insurrection in Somalia against what it sees as heretic and foreign influence.

Earlier this month, at least 20 people died in an attack in Mogadishu which saw Al-Shabaab jihadists battling security forces for nearly 24 hours.

The group also claimed responsibility for a March 7 car bombing near a restaurant in the capital that killed four people and wounded nine. – Rappler.com